Convicted Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Dodges Civil Suit For Now

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed a Kansas wholesale distributor's canned tuna price-fixing claims against convicted former Bumble Bee Foods CEO Chris Lischewski, saying the suit doesn't sufficiently connect his actions to the filing jurisdiction, but would allow the distributor to try again in another court. In an 11-page order, U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino granted without prejudice Lischewski's motion to dismiss Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc.'s claims that the former CEO helped Bumble Bee and its rivals, Chicken of the Sea and StarKist, conspire to illegally raise the price of canned tuna in violation of state and federal antitrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS