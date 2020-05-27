Atty Accused Of Bankruptcy Fraud, Duping Clients Out Of $1M

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney has been charged with defrauding clients out of $1.3 million as part of a scheme involving property owners facing foreclosure and bankruptcy, federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday. James Lee Clark, 59, was slapped with seven counts of bankruptcy fraud, eight counts of wire fraud, and one count each of conspiracy and falsifying records in bankruptcy proceedings, according to the announcement by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida. From January 2010 to February 2017, Clark and his paralegal, Eric Liebman, allegedly conspired to defraud mortgage guarantors and creditors, telling property owners facing foreclosure that the lawyer would...

