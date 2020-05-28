Perkins Coie Nabs Gibson Dunn Alum As New Privacy Partner

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has announced the hiring of a privacy and security law specialist with more than a decade of experience at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP as the newest partner to join the Palo Alto, California, office of the Seattle-based firm. Alison Watkins is joining Perkins Coie's Silicon Valley office after 12 years at Gibson Dunn, Perkins Coie said on Wednesday. She's expected to advise on tech-related privacy and security issues, including the California Consumer Privacy Act and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. Watkins told Law360 on Thursday that Perkins Coie is "the ideal firm" for her....

