Juror Who Knew MD Swayed Med Mal Trial, SC Court Finds

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- South Carolina's highest court ordered a new trial Wednesday on medical malpractice claims stemming from a doctor's misdiagnosis of an aneurysm as a spider bite, finding the first trial was tainted because a juror failed to disclose she had worked with the defendant. The South Carolina Supreme Court said that patient Philip Ethier deserved a new proceeding on his claims against Dr. Guy Bibeau after it was discovered that the doctor knew juror Teresa Killian, who did not reveal that she had worked with Bibeau and two nurses at the same hospital where Ethier was treated. When the connection was discovered...

