Hong Kong Not Autonomous From China, State Dept. Says

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has found that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China and should not be treated as though it is, a decision that could have sweeping implications for U.S. trade and diplomacy in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the determination Wednesday, which comes just as the Chinese government prepares to pass a law that would allow it to directly target what it views as seditious behavior without the blessing of Hong Kong's legislature. "No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts...

