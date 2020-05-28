Santa Barbara Broke Law By OK'ing Pot Project, Group Says

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A group of Santa Barbara residents has sued the California county, saying its board of supervisors violated state environmental laws in its approval of a new cannabis development project. The group, known as the Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis Inc., said in its suit filed Friday that Santa Barbara and its board of supervisors flouted the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Land Conservation Act by approving the Santa Barbara Westcoast Farms LLC's cannabis cultivation project. The coalition includes individuals and businesses that grow grapes for wine, according to the complaint. The coalition said the Westcoast project site is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS