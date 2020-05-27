5th Circ. Says Lufthansa Worker Must Arbitrate Race Bias Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A manager for airport services company ISS Facility Services Inc. and Lufthansa German Airlines who claims she was fired for complaining about widespread discrimination against black and brown workers must pursue her suit in arbitration, the Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday. Heidi Eastus, who managed ticketing and gate agents at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston for Lufthansa and ISS, did not qualify for the Federal Arbitration Act's transportation worker exemption and could not dodge having to arbitrate her claims under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act and Texas human rights law, a three-judge panel said. Because Eastus' primary job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS