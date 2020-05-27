Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Says Lufthansa Worker Must Arbitrate Race Bias Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A manager for airport services company ISS Facility Services Inc. and Lufthansa German Airlines who claims she was fired for complaining about widespread discrimination against black and brown workers must pursue her suit in arbitration, the Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday.

Heidi Eastus, who managed ticketing and gate agents at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston for Lufthansa and ISS, did not qualify for the Federal Arbitration Act's transportation worker exemption and could not dodge having to arbitrate her claims under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act and Texas human rights law, a three-judge panel said.

Because Eastus' primary job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!