2nd Circ. Affirms Decision To Nix Kimberly-Clark Gown Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a stock-drop suit accusing Kimberly-Clark Corp. of lying about the quality of a surgical gown line, agreeing with a district court that the investor couldn't show executives knew about alleged faulty quality and lied about it. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel said investor Ronald Jackson's proposed amended complaint didn't show a strong inference of scienter, intent to deceive, manipulate, or defraud, by executives at Kimberly-Clark and Avanos Medical Inc. Jackson had alleged the two manufacturers of medical equipment intentionally misled shareholders when they said the MicroCool surgical gown met standards even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS