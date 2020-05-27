Maine AG Defends Constitutionality Of Internet Privacy Law

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Maine's attorney general, fighting internet service providers' bid to overturn the state's new online privacy law on First Amendment grounds, told a federal court Wednesday the law passes constitutional muster and that it would be "premature" to grant the ISPs' request for judgment on the pleadings. Several trade groups led by ACA Connects - America's Communications Association are suing Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey to invalidate a law passed by legislators nearly a year ago limiting ISPs' use of customers' personal data. The industry groups say the statute runs afoul of free speech, is unconstitutionally vague on its face and is preempted by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS