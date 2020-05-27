Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maine AG Defends Constitutionality Of Internet Privacy Law

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Maine's attorney general, fighting internet service providers' bid to overturn the state's new online privacy law on First Amendment grounds, told a federal court Wednesday the law passes constitutional muster and that it would be "premature" to grant the ISPs' request for judgment on the pleadings.

Several trade groups led by ACA Connects - America's Communications Association are suing Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey to invalidate a law passed by legislators nearly a year ago limiting ISPs' use of customers' personal data. The industry groups say the statute runs afoul of free speech, is unconstitutionally vague on its face and is preempted by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!