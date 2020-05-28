MIT Expands Patent Fight Over Ford Engines

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has geared up for round two of its patent fight with Ford Motor Corp., lodging another lawsuit in Delaware federal court that accuses the auto giant of stealing its technology for fuel-efficient engines. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, MIT and Ethanol Boosting Systems LLC — a company started by three MIT professors — claimed that Ford's latest EcoBoost engines illegally incorporate their patented dual port and direct injection technology. The duo said that Ford's statements in an earlier lawsuit "illustrate Ford's awareness of and acknowledgment that the asserted patents" involved this specific technology, such that the automaker's...

