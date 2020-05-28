Comcast Technicians Sue For Overtime, Citing 70-Hour Weeks

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT) -- Two former Comcast field technicians hit the media giant and one of its contractors with a lawsuit alleging the companies skimped on overtime pay, kicking off a fresh legal headache for Comcast just a few months after it finished tackling cable technicians' pay grievances. Dustin Adamson and David White, who worked for Comcast through internet installation and repair vendor Kirkham Solutions in both Florida and Pennsylvania, sued both companies in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday, alleging violations of federal and state labor laws. According to the former field technicians, they worked grueling 60-to-70-hour work weeks but were only paid a set rate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS