Duane Morris, Cleary Confirm More Summer Program Tweaks

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP on Wednesday confirmed changes to their summer associate programs, the latest in a long list of adjustments firms are making to their programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Philadelphia-based Duane Morris' summer program has been shortened to four weeks in July, the firm told Law360. And New York City-based Cleary's program — which the firm already said would be delayed to July — now has official dates. The program will begin July 6 and run through Aug. 7, Cleary confirmed.
Cleary typically kicks off its summer associate programs in May, but the firm announced in April that it would be pushing any on-site start to July.
Late Wednesday, neither Cleary nor Duane Morris immediately provided details on whether their programs would take place virtually.
A slew of other firms have announced similar changes to their programs, including another Philadelphia-headquartered firm, Blank Rome LLP, which said Tuesday it would be holding a five-week virtual program starting in July. Also on Tuesday, Memphis-based Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC confirmed that its program would be trimmed from six weeks to four and will also be held virtually.
Last week, White & Case LLP, Akerman LLP and BakerHostetler all unveiled changes to their summer programs as well. New York City-based White & Case's program will be virtual, begin June 22 and run for seven weeks. Miami-based Akerman's virtual program will begin July 6 and last four weeks. And Cleveland-based BakerHostetler said it expects to begin a remote program in early July.
In light of the pandemic, Duane Morris has also instituted a graduated pay reduction for its attorneys. In April, the firm said its equity partners had distributions deferred and their year-end compensation reduced by 25%, while compensation for nonequity partners was slashed by 20%. Meanwhile, associates, special counsel and staff making more than $100,000 annually saw 15% cuts.
--Additional reporting by Emma Cueto, Kevin Penton and Xiumei Dong. Editing by Breda Lund.
