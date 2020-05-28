Ariz. Tribe Rips DOL Penalties In Suit Over ERISA Enforcement

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The White Mountain Apache Tribe hit the U.S. Department of Labor with an ERISA suit Thursday, claiming the agency abandoned a practice of not enforcing certain reporting requirements against tribes and slapped it with $140,000 in penalties. In its complaint, the Arizona tribe accuses the DOL of enforcing the Employee Retirement Income Security Act against tribes in an "inconsistent, arbitrary and capricious manner" and failing to construe ambiguities in the statute in tribes' favor, as required. Even though the DOL had a practice of nonenforcement pending more guidance for tribes on the Pension Protection Act's reporting requirements, the department assessed $140,000...

