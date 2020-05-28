Shareholders Say Canadian Mining Co. Lied About Problems

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Canadian gold mining company boasted about nonexistent improvements in its mining operations in Ghana only to reveal "a laundry list of issues" later on that caused share prices to plummet, a proposed class of investors is alleging in California federal court. The investors say Golden Star Resources Ltd. told the public that operations at its two mines in Ghana, called Prestea and Wassa, were strong and that improvements had been made to fix some production issues. While those statements helped raise the company's share price, they weren't true, violating the Securities Exchange Act, the investors claim in a complaint filed...

