Tesla Gets OK To Dig Through Self-Driving Car Startup's IP

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday that a Chinese self-driving car startup must hand over its source code and logs to Tesla in a trade secrets suit against a former engineer accused of downloading Tesla's prized Autopilot source code before joining the startup. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria partly denied XMotors.ai Inc.'s motion to quash Tesla Inc.'s subpoena for computers, documents and proprietary information in its suit against former Autopilot engineer Guangzhi Cao, who left Tesla to work for XMotors in early 2019. XMotors, which is not a party to Tesla's lawsuit, must hand over its source code and source code...

