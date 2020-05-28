Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla Gets OK To Dig Through Self-Driving Car Startup's IP

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday that a Chinese self-driving car startup must hand over its source code and logs to Tesla in a trade secrets suit against a former engineer accused of downloading Tesla's prized Autopilot source code before joining the startup.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria partly denied XMotors.ai Inc.'s motion to quash Tesla Inc.'s subpoena for computers, documents and proprietary information in its suit against former Autopilot engineer Guangzhi Cao, who left Tesla to work for XMotors in early 2019.

XMotors, which is not a party to Tesla's lawsuit, must hand over its source code and source code...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!