Google Sued By Arizona AG Over 'Sweeping Surveillance'

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Arizona's attorney general has launched a lawsuit against Google LLC that accuses the company of defrauding users about their privacy while targeting them with a "sweeping surveillance apparatus," according to a heavily redacted complaint filed Wednesday in state court. Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Google had run roughshod over Arizona's Consumer Fraud Act in its "seemingly relentless drive" to scoop up user information, which the tech giant uses to develop targeted advertising for its business customers. "In this regard, individual users of Google products and services are the targets of a sweeping surveillance apparatus designed to collect their behavioral data en...

