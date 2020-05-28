Macy's Says No Harm, No Suit Over Major Data Breach

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Macy's shoppers cannot show that a 2019 data breach harmed them in any concrete way, the retail giant told a Massachusetts federal judge late Wednesday in a bid to have the case tossed. Macy's argued in a motion that the breach, which exposed the personal information of thousands of online shoppers, has not resulted in any tangible harm, at least not as pled in lead plaintiff Robert Hartigan's complaint. The case amounts to an allegation that Hartigan and the other would-be class members might suffer identity theft or some other harm in the future, which is not...

