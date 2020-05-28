New House Bill Aims To Expedite FCC Auction Funds

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- House Democrats have introduced a bill drawn from language in the latest coronavirus rescue package that they hope will attract bipartisan support for fast-track funding of certain rural broadband projects, the chamber's majority whip announced Thursday. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., told reporters on a Thursday morning call that their stand-alone bill would let the Federal Communications Commission award funding to "shovel-ready" fiber projects immediately, instead of waiting for a subsidy auction process to play out. The auction, known as the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, would distribute $20.4 billion over a decade aimed at improving rural...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS