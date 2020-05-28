NJ Judge Aims To Revive Civil Rights Claims Over Arrest

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge facing ethics charges said she wasn't too late in filing civil rights claims against a municipality as she urged a federal court to set aside a ruling gutting her suit over her arrest for allegedly hindering the apprehension of her then-fugitive boyfriend. Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady on Wednesday asked the federal court to reconsider its April opinion tossing her claims as barred by a two-year statute of limitations, since her arrest occurred in June 2013 but she didn't file the complaint until September 2019. The judge is awaiting a decision from the New Jersey Supreme...

