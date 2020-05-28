Hong Kong Policy Shift Could Usher In Trade Firestorm

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's declaration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China has opened the door for a wave of potential new trade and investment restrictions that could severely curtail American companies' ability to do business in the region. On its own, the Wednesday declaration from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo does little to change the trade picture in Hong Kong. But that could shift quickly depending on how aggressively the administration pushes the issue as its political and economic conflict with China deepens. "This is the start of an incredibly complicated process of redefining U.S. treatment of Hong Kong,...

