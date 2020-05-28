Liebowitz Sanctioned So Often Judge Says He's Lost Track

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge who declared Richard Liebowitz a "clear and present danger" to the justice system said Wednesday that the prolific copyright lawyer is being sanctioned so frequently that "it is hard to keep up." Following up on his blistering May 12 order, U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said he had tried to include a complete history of Liebowitz's disciplinary dust-ups, but had missed one issued just days earlier. "The numerous sanction and contempt orders cited in my own sanctions order provide documentary evidence of Mr. Liebowitz's repeated inability to fulfill the basic obligations of a lawyer appearing in...

