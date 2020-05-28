Newspaper Union Says Arbitrator, NLRB Ruling Not In Conflict

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A union representing the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's newsroom staffers wants a Pennsylvania federal judge to enforce an arbitrator's finding that the newspaper wrongly refused to chip in more for the workers' health insurance after a collective bargaining contract expired. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh Local 38061 on Wednesday filed a reply brief backing their bid to toss a suit from PG Publishing seeking to void the union's win in arbitration. An arbitrator found that PG Publishing — which does business as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — violated the parties' collective bargaining agreement by not maintaining certain agreed-upon health benefits. But the Post-Gazette had argued...

