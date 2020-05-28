GOP Sens. Offer Bill Restricting Visas For Chinese Students

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Two Senate Republicans have proposed legislation that would bar Chinese citizens from securing student visas to study math, science and technology fields at graduate and postgraduate levels, citing U.S. national security concerns. Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee announced the bill on Wednesday, saying that the visa restrictions would prevent the Chinese government from stealing American research and technology. "The Chinese Communist Party has long used American universities to conduct espionage on the United States. What's worse is that their efforts exploit gaps in current law. It's time for that to end," Cotton said in a statement....

