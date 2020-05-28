Zion Williamson Says NCAA Eligibility Not Relevant To Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- NBA No. 1 pick Zion Williamson blasted his former agent's attempts to make him address allegations he received improper benefits while playing for Duke University, arguing such requests are uncalled for and irrelevant to the legal dispute over his decision to switch agents last year. Williamson's assertions came in a motion asking a Florida state judge May 22 to halt the lawsuit by his former agent Gina Ford and her company Prime Sports Marketing LLC on the argument that it is not yet clear whether he can even be sued in Florida. With an appeal over jurisdiction ongoing, Williamson said his...

