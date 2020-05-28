Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zion Williamson Says NCAA Eligibility Not Relevant To Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- NBA No. 1 pick Zion Williamson blasted his former agent's attempts to make him address allegations he received improper benefits while playing for Duke University, arguing such requests are uncalled for and irrelevant to the legal dispute over his decision to switch agents last year.

Williamson's assertions came in a motion asking a Florida state judge May 22 to halt the lawsuit by his former agent Gina Ford and her company Prime Sports Marketing LLC on the argument that it is not yet clear whether he can even be sued in Florida.

With an appeal over jurisdiction ongoing, Williamson said his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!