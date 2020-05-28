Panel Suggests Suspension After Ill. Atty Wronged 2 Clients

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois lawyer should be suspended from practice for 30 days after he failed to diligently represent two clients in separate cases and failed to keep one of them informed about his case, a state attorney disciplinary panel said Wednesday. The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission's administrator proved that lawyer Jeffrey Harris created an undue filing delay that resulted in a client's appeal being tossed in her marriage case, a two-member majority of a commission hearing board panel said. The administrator also proved that Harris failed to diligently pursue certain changes for another client and to keep him reasonably informed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS