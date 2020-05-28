Borden Told It Must Tweak Ch. 11 Bonus Pay Plans

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Thursday said Borden Dairy Co. needs to show more evidence and adjust performance targets before he will approve up to roughly $4 million in bonuses for 52 employees as part of the milk and dairy supplier's Chapter 11. After a lengthy hearing held via phone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said Borden has yet to meet its burden under bankruptcy code to show the bonus pay is warranted to incentivize employees to stay with the company as it moves forward with its bankruptcy case. "I am a little worried that your factual record is not that...

