Fla. Judge's 'Inappropriate' Conduct Lands Him Reprimand

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ordered a public reprimand Thursday for a state judge who acknowledged violating numerous parts of the state's code of judicial conduct in an "inappropriate" manner, including engaging in improper communications outside of court and routinely holding first-appearance hearings and setting bonds without input from parties. The state's highest court accepted a stipulation and recommended punishment agreed upon between Hamilton County Court Judge Kenneth N. "Sonny" Scaff Jr. and the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission, an independent agency that investigates alleged misconduct by the state's judges. In their two-page order, the justices noted that Judge Scaff immediately took responsibility...

