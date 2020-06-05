Morrison & Foerster Adds Freshfields Atty As NY M&A Partner

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster said it has snagged a former Freshfields corporate partner as a partner for its mergers and acquisitions and private equity and buyouts practice in New York. In an interview with Law360 on Wednesday, Omar Pringle said he would be bringing 12 years of experience advising on corporate M&A and private equity transactions at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP to his new firm. He is the third partner to join Morrison & Foerster LLP's New York office this year, according to a statement about the addition. Pringle told Law360 that at Freshfields he primarily worked with clients from the technology,...

