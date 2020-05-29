Homeowners Ask 7th Circ. To Revive Toxic Dust Suit Again

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin property owners say a district court has failed twice now to properly apply environmental protection laws after a 2015 facility demolition allegedly spewed up so much contaminated dust that they needed windshield wipers to drive. William Liebhart and Nancy Liebhart asked the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to revive their case for a second time against SPX Corp., TRC Environmental Corp. and Apollo Dismantling Services. They want the appellate court to tell the lower court to reverse course and rule that the companies had violated the Toxic Substances Control Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act during the demolition of...

