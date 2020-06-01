Asbestos Battles Show One Possible Fate For J&J After Talc

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- As Johnson & Johnson promises to keep fighting the legal war over allegations that its recently discontinued talc-based baby powder causes cancer, experts say the history of asbestos litigation shows the company can expect that war to last decades. The company pointed to the coronavirus pandemic and blamed advertising by plaintiffs' attorneys when it announced last month that it would stop selling talc-based products in the U.S. and Canada. But it also touted its record on appeal in those cases and said it intends to keep fighting the suits alleging its talc causes ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. Attorneys and others with...

