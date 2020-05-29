Assessing The Novel Antitrust Claims In Humira Case

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Drug pricing and patent protection have attracted interest among policymakers in recent months. An issue gaining increased attention has been the use of so-called patent thickets to allegedly delay entry by biosimilar versions of biologic drugs. The proposed Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act of 2019 (S.1416), and the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Through Improvements to Patent Litigation Act of 2019 (H.R. 3991), seek to limit the number of patents that can be asserted against a proposed biosimilar entrant.[1] The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement in February announcing greater antitrust scrutiny of patent...

