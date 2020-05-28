N. Korea's Secret Foreign Banks Laundered $2.5B, DOJ Says

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice accused 28 North Korean bankers of helping launder more than $2.5 billion out of the sanctioned country in a scheme that involved setting up secret branches of a state-owned bank in foreign countries, according to an indictment unsealed in D.C. federal court Thursday. The February indictment, which also names five Chinese bankers, charges the individuals with international money laundering, bank fraud, and violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, laying out a wide-ranging plot that allegedly had its roots in the state-owned Foreign Trade Bank of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's primary...

