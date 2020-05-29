5th Circ. Won't Revive $61.8M FCA Suit Over Medicare Coding

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's nixing of a $61.8 million False Claims Act suit alleging Baylor Scott & White Health overbilled Medicare over seven years, ruling Thursday that the relator's own complaint indicates that the health care system's practices were simply ahead of the curve. In an unpublished unanimous decision, the panel backed a Texas federal judge's dismissal with prejudice of all claims by relator Integra Med Analytics LLC, which alleged that Baylor Scott & White schemed to increase the use of a specific Medicare diagnosis code in order to increase revenue. The panel, agreeing with U.S. District...

