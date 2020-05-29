Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Won't Revive $61.8M FCA Suit Over Medicare Coding

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's nixing of a $61.8 million False Claims Act suit alleging Baylor Scott & White Health overbilled Medicare over seven years, ruling Thursday that the relator's own complaint indicates that the health care system's practices were simply ahead of the curve.

In an unpublished unanimous decision, the panel backed a Texas federal judge's dismissal with prejudice of all claims by relator Integra Med Analytics LLC, which alleged that Baylor Scott & White schemed to increase the use of a specific Medicare diagnosis code in order to increase revenue.

The panel, agreeing with U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!