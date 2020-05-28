5th Circ. Upholds Accountant's Tax Fraud Conviction

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld Thursday the conviction of an accountant who was sentenced to five years on 11 federal tax offenses, saying a trial court did no wrong when it accepted federal prosecutors' evidence against him. The three-judge panel found in a published opinion that evidence produced on behalf of the U.S. government during Carl Nicholson's trial to back up its allegations of tax fraud was permissible. The panel also determined that the court did not violate the fairness of Nicholson's trial by falsely telling the jury he would call witnesses during his defense. "The evidence was sufficient to sustain a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS