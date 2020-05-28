Dartmouth Latest Ivy Sued Over Tuition Amid COVID-19

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- When Dartmouth closed its doors and sent students home amid the coronavirus pandemic, those students lost the education experience they paid for and should have been refunded a portion of their tuition, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in New Hampshire federal court. Dartmouth College, ranked among the nation's top universities, breached its contract and garnered unjust enrichment when it canceled in-person instruction on campus and announced it would pivot to "substandard" remote learning through the remainder of the spring and summer terms due to the spread of COVID-19, without refunding any portion of students' tuition, according to the...

