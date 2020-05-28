T-Mobile Worker's Union Email Was Not Protected, NLRB Says

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile USA didn't flout federal labor law when it scolded a call center worker for sending a pro-union mass email to nearly 600 colleagues, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, saying she was lawfully blocked from using her work account for organizing purposes under a recently changed board precedent. The NLRB's three members held Wednesday that T-Mobile didn't violate the National Labor Relations Act when it reprimanded employee Chelsea Befort for sending an email through the company's email system urging hundreds of her coworkers to join the Communications Workers of America, which had been working for years to unionize the...

