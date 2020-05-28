NSA Warns On Russian Military Launching New Cyberattacks

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The same Russian military unit that U.S. officials say hacked Democratic National Committee servers to interfere with the 2016 presidential election is actively attacking vulnerable email servers across the globe, the U.S. National Security Agency warned Thursday in a rare public alert. Russian intelligence officers in a group known by cybersecurity experts as "Sandworm" have been exploiting a vulnerability in a widely used type of email transfer software known as Exim since at least August, the NSA said in a public advisory. Exim's free software helps move emails from one computer to another and is a widely used alternative to operating systems from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS