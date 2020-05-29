Dollar General On Hook For $630K Slip-And-Fall Verdict

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A split Arkansas Supreme Court has affirmed a $630,000 trial verdict in favor of a woman who fell outside a Dollar General Corp. store, saying there was "substantial" evidence that an area of sidewalk was dangerous and approving a chiropractor's expert testimony. The court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that the 2017 verdict and judgment in favor of customer Karen Elder, a school nurse who slipped and fell on her way into the store on a rainy day in June 2010, was fair. Dollar General and three other defendants, including its landlord, were each found 22.5% at fault for $700,000 in damages....

