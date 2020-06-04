License To All Should Prevail In FRAND Patent Wars

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Complex products such as smartphones and automobiles incorporate numerous components made by different firms within a supply chain. These individual components, in the aggregate, may incorporate thousands of patented features, many of which are essential to the practice of technical standards that enable end products to communicate with one another. In this regard, one of the most intense debates right now within the global patent community is whether owners of standard-essential patents committed on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms[1] are obligated to license their SEPs to any implementer within the supply chain, whether it be the end user or a component...

