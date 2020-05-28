Alsup Slams 'Criminal' PG&E's 'C-R-A-P-P-Y' Fire Mitigation

Law360, San Francisco (May 28, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup slammed wildfire mitigation efforts by "recalcitrant criminal" Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Thursday, saying the bankrupt utility is violating probation by failing to trim enough trees and that, "if ever there was a corporation that deserved to go to prison, it's PG&E." PG&E must address its tree-trimming backlog that accumulated while it was "paying dividends and executive bonuses instead of cutting trees," Judge Alsup said during the utility's probation hearing by phone on Thursday, the same day that the California Public Utilities Commission voted in favor of PG&E's $58 billion Chapter 11 reorganization plan....

