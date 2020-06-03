Vodafone, IPCOM Settle Telecom Infrastructure Patent Dispute

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 7:09 PM BST) -- IPCom GmbH & Co. KG has settled its U.K. patent litigation accusing Vodafone of infringing two patents with its 3G and 4G network infrastructure equipment, in the wake of a ruling that Vodafone had a valid defense to infringement on one patent. The German patent licensing company struck a confidential settlement with three Vodafone entities over two of its patents in the U.K., halting the proceedings, including a trial on licensing terms that was set to start on June 29, according to the High Court. IPCom's suit, filed in October 2018, alleged infringement of one patent linked to Vodafone's 4G systems,...

