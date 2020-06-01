Chinese Fund Sues Game Developer Over $530M Sale

Law360, London (June 1, 2020, 5:21 PM BST) -- A Chinese asset manager has sued a British video game developer in London in an attempt to prove the company was sold to an American hedge fund despite a freezing order imposed in China over an unpaid €93 million ($103 million) loan. In filings submitted with the High Court on May 6, lawyers for China Minsheng Trust Co. Ltd. said they hoped to establish whether Jagex Ltd. is still owned by a Chinese entertainment company or whether, as was announced in May, U.S. asset manager Macarthur Fortune purchased the company for $530 million. The Beijing-based trust and fund manager said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS