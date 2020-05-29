Pa. Law Firm Sued Over Client's $134M Unpaid Judgment

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A private equity financier has filed suit against Pittsburgh law firm Elliott & Davis PC and its client, the husband of a high-profile Indian technology executive, saying the firm has been paid with funds owed to the lender as part of a $134 million judgment in a separate case. Kyko Global Inc., a Canadian financing company, said in a new complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court on Thursday that Anandhan Jayaraman, husband of Madhavi Vuppalapati, is also subject to the multimillion-dollar judgment against her in a now-concluded suit in Washington and that he has instead been using funds that should go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS