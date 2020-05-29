Lye Makers Want Out Of National Consolidated Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Lye makers who stand accused of working together to inflate the price of their caustic product have a laundry list of reasons they think the freshly consolidated antitrust suit against them dissolves under scrutiny. Occidental Chemical Corp. and a handful of other lye producers presented a patchwork of arguments to a New York federal court Thursday that, when combined, they say knocks out most of the suit's claims. Since the suit pulls in more than 100 claims from 40 states — alleging consumer protection, antitrust and unjust enrichment violations — each claim would need to be custom cut to ensure that it...

