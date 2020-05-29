Texas Justices To Hear Utility Co.'s Bid To End Injury Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review a utility service and its subcontractor's bid to escape negligence claims filed by a woman who claims she was injured when she fell into a hole left after a utility pole was removed from her property. Utility provider AEP Texas Central Co. and construction company T&D Solutions LLC individually petitioned the state's high court in February 2019 to reverse a Fourth Court of Appeals panel decision that revived property owner Marta Arredondo's personal injury suit against the two companies. T&D, which is facing a revived negligence claim, argued the San Antonio appellate court...

