Dems Ask Pentagon How It's Spending $10.6B In Virus Funds

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers called on the U.S. Department of Defense to detail how it is spending $10.6 billion in taxpayer dollars provided for efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and questioned why only 23% of the funds had been spent so far. In a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday, nine Senate Democrats demanded to see a spending plan for the money Congress allocated in March to the Pentagon to support military members and their families and to aid efforts by the department to combat the pandemic. The senators voiced concern that the funds could be used for purposes...

