Trump Says He Will Peel Away Hong Kong's Trade Status

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will begin to strip away Hong Kong's special trading status in the wake of the U.S. Department of State's determination that the region is no longer autonomous from China, further ratcheting up his showdown with Beijing. Addressing reporters in the White House Rose Garden, Trump outlined steps he will take that could fundamentally reshape the U.S.-Hong Kong relationship following China's passage of a law that gives it more authority to intervene in Hong Kong for national security purposes. Trump said that U.S. transportation and extradition arrangements from Hong Kong would be affected, as...

