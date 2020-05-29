Kirkland, Sidley Steer Starwood's $325M Lifeline To TPG Unit

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Starwood Capital has agreed to inject up to $325 million into a troubled TPG real estate finance unit, a deal guided by Sidley Austin LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP that's intended to help keep the unit afloat in the current market conditions. A Starwood Capital Group affiliate on Thursday purchased $225 million worth of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. securities, and the TPG unit, called TRTX, may choose to sell two more tranches worth $50 million apiece before Dec. 11, Friday's announcement said. TRTX is a commercial real estate finance company managed by an entity affiliated with TPG's real estate...

