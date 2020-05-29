RI Says 9th Circ. Agrees Climate Suit Belongs In State Court

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island told the First Circuit that a pair of recent Ninth Circuit decisions lend support to its argument that a lower court correctly sent back to state court the state's lawsuit seeking to pin climate change-related infrastructure costs on energy giants like Chevron. The state on Thursday pointed the First Circuit to a pair of May 26 rulings from the Ninth Circuit that say in part that local government lawsuits asserting state-law nuisance claims against the energy companies don't raise issues of federal law. "The opinion supports the state's position that its state law claims do not 'arise under federal law'...

