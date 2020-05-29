Burger King Sued Over Ex-Manager's Miscarriage

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- An ex-manager at a Pittsburgh-area Burger King has filed suit in Pennsylvania federal court alleging that she suffered a miscarriage after her superiors refused to make accommodations for her to go to the hospital when she began experiencing significant vaginal bleeding during a shift last August. Susan McMasters says in the suit filed Thursday that she asked five of her superiors to come and relieve her of her duties after discovering that she was bleeding about halfway into a 10-hour shift in August, but was ultimately forced to continue working until she could clock out and take herself to the emergency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS